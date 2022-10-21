Central Piedmont Gallery Celebrates Kappy McCleneghan

Central Piedmont Community College is announcing a new show at the Overcash Art Gallery: Kappy McCleneghan, A Celebration of Life, Art and Creativity.

Exhibition Dates: October 24 – December 8

Reception: October 27 at 5 p.m.

After earning both her Bachelor of Fine Art and her Master of Fine Art, Kappy returned to Charlotte to pursue a life of teaching and making art. In the convening years, Kappy taught at the area colleges, including Queens University, Pfeiffer, and Central Piedmont Community College.

All sales from this show will go to the Kappy McCleneghan Art Scholarship fund to help the next generation make their way into the art field.

