UNC Charlotte Ranks #1 In North Carolina For Degrees Awarded To Minorities

Diverse: Issues in Higher Education has ranked UNC Charlotte No. 21 in the nation for graduating African American students with bachelor’s degrees in all disciplines combined in its 2022 Diverse 100.

According to the rankings, 25 Charlotte undergraduate areas of study rank in the top 100 for African American graduates, with a dozen top 20 rankings, including:

Foreign Language, No. 2

Finance, No. 4

Health Professions, No. 8

Physical Sciences, No. 11

Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services, No. 13

Engineering Technologies and Engineering-Related Fields, No. 20

UNC Charlotte also ranks No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 69 overall for bachelor’s degrees awarded to minorities, up five spots from 2021.

