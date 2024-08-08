Charlotte Athletics Hosts Movie Night At Stadium Aug 24

UNC Charlotte Athletics will celebrate one week until kick off for the 2024 season with Movie Night at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m. The free event will include meet-and-greets, autographs, and more with 49er student-athletes from beginning at 6 p.m., followed by Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 on the big screen at 7:30 p.m.



MOVIE NIGHT DETAILS

Admission and parking will be free for the event, with select concessions and merchandise options available for purchase. Fans will be permitted to watch the movie on the turf of McColl-Richardson Field. Chairs will be prohibited from entering the facility; however, blankets will be permitted to bring in to sit on.



SELECT-A-SEAT

Fans who are not already Charlotte Football season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select their seat for the upcoming football season. Ticket office representatives will be available to answer any questions fans have regarding 2024 football tickets.



For more information on Movie Night at Jerry Richardson Stadium or Charlotte Athletics, please contact the Charlotte Athletics Ticket Office at 704-687-4949.

