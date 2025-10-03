Charlotte Athletics Launches Halton Arena Premium Hospitality Experience

UNC Charlotte Athletics is proud to announce the launch of the Hardwood Club—a new premium hospitality space inside Dale F. Halton Arena designed to elevate the game-day experience for 49ers men’s basketball fans.

Debuting this season, the Hardwood Club offers an intimate, court-level setting with exclusive access to premium food and beverages. Located on the home bench tunnel side of Halton Arena, the Hardwood Club provides a dynamic pregame and halftime gathering place for donors seeking an elevated experience.

“The Hardwood Club demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the donor experience and strengthening connections within our basketball community,” said Mike Hill , Director of Athletics. “We’re excited to provide a first-class environment that matches the energy and tradition of 49ers basketball.”

Access to the Hardwood Club is available to Athletic Foundation members at the Coaches’ Circle annual membership level and above with the purchase of men’s basketball season tickets. Benefits include:

Exclusive social space for pregame gatherings

Comfortable lounge seating with flat-screen televisions

All-inclusive premium food and beverages

Special appearances by 49ers coaches

Halftime hospitality opportunities

Opportunity to purchase or upgrade to courtside seats

“We are thrilled to introduce this new, premium hospitality space that will redefine the game-day experience for many of our donors,” said Eric Gross , Executive Associate Athletic Director. “This will be a place to celebrate the game in style, where exclusive amenities, unparalleled service and camaraderie will fuel excitement and foster a strong sense of community around Charlotte Basketball.”

Access to the Hardwood Club is limited. Athletic Foundation members and current season ticket holders will have priority access to explore membership opportunities through October 20. For additional information, please contact Michael Hummer at mjhummer@charlotte.edu or Jason Matteson at jmattes1@charlotte.edu.

