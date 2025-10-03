Charlotte Phenom Pinky Chaisilprungruang Is American Conference’s Golfer Of The Month

Pinky Chaisilprungruang of Charlotte Women’s Golf has been named the American Conference Golfer of the Month for September. This marks the second time in her collegiate career being recognized with this award, earning Golfer of the Month for October in 2024. Last season, Chaisilprungruang was the American Conference Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Pinky has picked up right where she left off from her freshman season, playing her way to a co-champion of the Tiger Classic in the 2025 season opener by shooting seven under. In the Golfweek Fall Challenge, she finished third on the individual leaderboard as the key contributor to Charlotte’s team win. Charlotte set a new program record for a round by scoring a 273, besting the previous mark of 276 set in 2019. While battling tough weather conditions at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Colorado, Pinky managed to shoot just four over while being one of the 17 golfers to shoot under par in round two.

