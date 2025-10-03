Queens And Elon Answer Questions About The University Merger

Last weekend brought a flurry of activity on both the Queens and Elon campuses, as each university welcomed guests for their respective family weekend events and offered a chance for families to connect with their students and experience the vibrant life on campus.

Both universities also hosted town hall sessions where university leaders answered questions and gathered feedback about the proposed merger. Across these conversations, a number of common themes emerged, with some of the most frequently asked questions and answers below.

Is this really a merger, or is it an acquisition?

The term “merger” is accurate, describing a forward-looking opportunity to build a stronger institution rooted in complementary strengths and centered on student success. Both institutions are nonprofits and are aligned in purpose and values, and the merger is unanimously supported by both Boards of Trustees.

How will the organizational naming be decided?

The leaders of both institutions are committed to a campus name that preserves the Queens identity, history, and legacy. Cross-institutional working groups are partnering to develop and propose appropriate naming protocols.

What will the athletics program look like?

Elon and Queens will continue to operate two independent Division I athletic programs for the foreseeable future.

Are finances driving this merger?

This merger is driven by opportunity, not a response to crisis. Queens and Elon entered into merger discussions from positions of stability, recognizing that the rapidly evolving higher education landscape requires boldness and innovation. As leadership at both institutions examined the full picture — finances, facilities, philanthropy, enrollment, and long-term strategy — a merger developed as a way to leverage the respective strengths of each institution and position both universities for success over the next 50 to 100 years.

How will this impact the student experience?

Students are at the heart of this proposed merger, which will strengthen and expand academic and extracurricular opportunities for students at both institutions, adding more high-impact academic programs and creating stronger connections between academic excellence, hands-on experiences, and career opportunities.

What is the timeline?

Operational teams of Elon and Queens faculty and staff are meeting multiple times each week to explore and develop all aspects of the structure for the proposed merger. The teams will report to the Boards of Trustees in October, with the goal of reaching a final agreement before the end of the calendar year and submission to accreditors in early 2026.

Is there support for this merger in Charlotte?

Yes. Civic, corporate, and philanthropic leaders, many of whom serve on Queens University’s board, have expressed enthusiasm for a merger between Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte. That support is due, in part, to Elon’s commitment to the city as demonstrated by its approach to existing and proposed academic programs.

In addition to family weekend events, leaders continued engaging with their communities this past week through multiple town hall sessions, including gatherings with Queens alumni and the Queens Student Government Association. The Integration Phase work continues, as leaders from both institutions met on the Queens campus on October 1 to continue discussions and develop recommendations and merger details. You can read more about the sprint teams at our website, elonandqueens.org.

