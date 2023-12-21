Charlotte Atkins Library Releases 60th Year Anniversary Video

“More Than Brick and Books: J. Murrey Atkins Library’s 60th Anniversary”

This November marked the 60th anniversary of J. Murrey Atkins Library at UNC Charlotte. Construction on the library’s permanent home on the campus of then-Charlotte College began in 1963, and the library was dedicated that year on November 3, with Charlotte College president Bonnie Cone presiding over the ceremony. Over the next six decades, the library grew to include Dalton Tower, constructed in the 1970s, and underwent a complete renovation in the late 1990s, to become the Atkins Library students, faculty, staff, and visitors know today.

Today we’re proud to release this video, “More Than Brick and Books,” to celebrate the changes and evolutions to the library over the past 60 years. The video features photographs from 1963 through 2023, of both day-to-day library scenes, as well as milestone events, such as the construction of Dalton Tower, construction of the library atrium, and the library’s celebrations of the acquisitions of its 100,000th, 500,000th, one millionth, and two millionth volumes.

