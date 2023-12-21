Central Piedmont’s New Theater Hosts Newsies Jr.

4th-12th grade cast from Mountain Island Charter School is putting on a rousing show at Central Piedmont Community College’s New Theater January 12 and 13. Inspired by the true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies JR. features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

SHOW TIMES

12 JAN 2024

7:00 PM

13 JAN 2024

2:00 PM

In the early light of a summer day in 1899, a tumult of voices echoes through the streets of New York as Newsies, the city’s young newspaper peddlers, fervently call out the day’s headlines. Amidst the chaos, Jack Kelly, in a quiet moment with his confidant Crutchie, shares his aspirations for a brighter future out west (“Santa Fe – Prologue”). Together, they join their fellow newsies to commence the day’s endeavors (“Carrying the Banner”). Their gathering takes place at the New York World’s distribution wagon, where they collect their stacks of papers from Wiesel and his enforcers, Oscar and Morris Delancey. Jack extends a helping hand to newcomers Davey and Les, guiding them through the city streets (“Carrying the Banner – Reprise”).

Meanwhile, Joseph Pulitzer, the World’s publisher, determinedly confronts the declining circulation of his newspaper. Collaborating with his team – Bunsen, Seitz, and Hannah – Pulitzer devises a plan, one that will exact a toll on the newsies.

Upon completing a successful day of selling papers, Jack, Crutchie, Davey, and Les find themselves pursued by Snyder, the stern warden of The Refuge. Seeking refuge in Medda’s theater, they are welcomed by the charismatic Medda Larkin, who offers her stage as a sanctuary. As they enjoy the performance of the Bowery Brigade (“Just a Pretty Face”), Jack is captivated by Katherine, a spirited young reporter he encountered earlier. Jack impresses Katherine with his remarkable sketch, hoping to see it featured in her review.

The following day brings outrage among the newsies as Pulitzer raises the price of newspapers. Prompted by Davey, they decide to unite and go on strike (“The World Will Know”). After a successful first day, Jack, now the elected union leader, dispatches representatives to spread the word across the city. Katherine diligently writes a front-page-worthy story about the strike (“Watch What Happens”).

Despite initial setbacks, the newsies regroup and reignite the strike with fervor (“Seize the Day – Parts 1 and 2”). Katherine captures a triumphant moment with her photographer Darcy. However, the victory is short-lived as Snyder and the police intervene, leading to Crutchie’s incarceration in The Refuge. Defeated, Jack once again yearns for an escape from the chaos (“Santa Fe”). Meanwhile, Crutchie, at The Refuge, pens an uplifting letter to Jack (“Letter from The Refuge”).

As the newsies teeter on the brink of despair, Katherine arrives with a front-page story, sparking jubilation among them (“King of New York”). Later, Davey, Les, and Katherine find Jack at Medda’s theater, attempting to persuade him to rejoin the fight. Despite his initial refusal, the Delanceys forcibly take Jack to Pulitzer’s office, where a shocking revelation unfolds. Pulitzer discloses Katherine as his daughter and presents Jack with a choice: face The Refuge or abandon the strike with a pocketful of cash.

Newsies from all corners of New York converge at Medda’s theater for Davey’s planned rally (“Brooklyn’s Here”). Jack, having accepted Pulitzer’s offer, faces disdain when he urges the newsies to call off the strike. Undeterred, Katherine urges Jack not to surrender, and they clandestinely enter the World’s cellar to print a paper exposing the newsies’ mistreatment with the help of Dorothy and Bill (“Seize the Day – Reprise”). The kids distribute the pamphlet, inspiring working children citywide to join the cause (“Once and for All”).

The following morning, after reading the Newsies Banner, Pulitzer fumes at the newsies’ audacity. Following tough negotiations, Jack convinces Pulitzer to compromise: the price increase stands, but unsold papers can be bought back by publishers. The strike concludes, and the newsies celebrate. Governor Teddy Roosevelt congratulates Jack, and amidst the festivities, Crutchie and a handcuffed Snyder make appearances. As Jack contemplates his journey to Santa Fe, he realizes that the newsies are his family, and the papers won’t sell themselves (“Finale”).

