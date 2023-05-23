Charlotte Belk College Of Business RMI Program Ranked Among Best Nationally

The Belk College of Business Risk Management and Insurance program was ranked No. 11 in the AM Best Review Survey of the best undergraduate RMI programs. AM Best is a global accrediting agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.

AM Best’s biennial survey recognizes colleges based on academic rigor and soft skills training. More than 300 industry professionals participated in the 2022 poll, which placed the Belk College in the No. 2 spot in the Carolinas.

“Our No. 1 goal is to shape students into well-trained professionals to thrive in the RMI industry,” said Thomas Marshall, senior lecturer in finance. “We’re fortunate to have ardent support from alumni, insurance professionals, UNC Charlotte and our faculty and staff.”

