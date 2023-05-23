UNC Charlotte Senior And COL CEO Competes For Miss North Carolina

Keelie Jones, a 20 year old senior at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and the reigning Miss Queen City, will be competing next month for the title of Miss North Carolina. She is double majoring in Public Health and Applied Dance with a minor in Biology. Her career goals are to become a healthcare administrator with a focus on integrated mental healthcare.

She is also the CEO and Founder of Crying Out Loud, an initiative to educate, inspire, and support the growing number of individuals suffering from mental health problems and/or contemplating suicide. Crying Out Loud was created to provide the community with resources and help to understand the importance of mental healthcare.

Keelie states, “It is time that we address the serious public health crisis in our country, that is mental health and suicide. Crying Out Loud is my life’s mission, where my team and myself are building a community for anyone and everyone to share, learn and grow.”

