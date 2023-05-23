Charlotte Professor’s Postmodern Architecture Book Gets Published

Lidia Klein, assistant professor of architectural history, had had her book, “Political Postmodernisms: Architecture in Chile and Poland, 1970–1990,” published by Routledge. The work argues for a redefinition of postmodern architecture.

While postmodern architecture is traditionally considered an apolitical reflection of capitalist affluence, Klein presents a different perspective, investigating postmodern architecture’s political manifestations in the unlikely settings of Chile during the neoliberal dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and Poland during the late socialist Polish People’s Republic.

