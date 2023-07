The UNC Charlotte Career Center is hosting the Niner Career Challenge. This is a chance for students to win Free Tuition & Fees for Spring 2024* (3 tuition prizes available), and other monthly prizes. Employer partners, FlexCare Medical Staffing, Novant Health and Columbus McKinnon Corporation are providing the tuition prizes.

The challenge will open up on Monday, August 28, 2023, and close on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

