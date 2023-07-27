Works In Stained Glass Exhibit From Central Piedmont Instructor

Central Piedmont Community College instructor Michael Ziegler, brings to us the art of stained glass. Masterfully arranged by Ziegler, each individual piece of glass comes together as a whole to impart a story. This new exhibition by Ziegler showcases the fullness of stained glass in a gallery setting and will consist of several stained glass windows, lamps, glass boxes and other stained glass works. Ziegler’s artist lecture will highlight the complexity of stained glass making and the narratives encased within.

Exhibition Dates: September 5 – October 19, 2023

MORE >>>