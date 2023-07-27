Pfeiffer University Inducts New Members In Sports Hall Of Fame Sep 23
On Sept. 23, the Pfeiffer University Sports Hall of Fame will induct four new members during Homecoming weekend on Pfeiffer’s Misenheimer, N.C. campus.
They include Jerry Bryson ’60, a former standout catcher, and Andrea Nachtman Blair ’92, who starred on the volleyball court. Nathan “Sasa” Regis ’17, ’21 MBA is being recognized for his record-breaking contributions to men’s soccer. The 2002 Men’s Cross Country team rounds out the Class of 2023 in honor of an unusually stellar record.