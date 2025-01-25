Charlotte Coach Courtney Breault Brings On Invaluable Addition To Her Staff

Charlotte Softball Head Coach, Courtney Breault announced the addition of Bailey Taylor as Director of Operations Friday afternoon.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Bailey Taylor to the Charlotte Softball family as the Director of Operations,” said Breault. “I am confident her attention to detail will give our athletes a first-class experience at Charlotte and on the road. Her passion for the sport, work ethic, and commitment to student-athlete success align perfectly with our program’s values. We can’t wait to see the impact she will have on and off the field.”

Taylor joins the Niners most recently from Queens University where she served as an assistant coach for the Royals across the 2023 and 2024 softball seasons. Taylor’s time at Queens consisted of helping lead the Royals to a 29-26 overall record in 2024 as well as coaching ASUN All-Conference players Autumn Courtney and Kayla Smith.

Before her time as an assistant coach, the Winnsboro, S.C. native spent two years as an infielder at Troy before transferring to Clemson for the 2019-20 season as a member of its inaugural Division I squad. Throughout her career, Taylor played in 128 games across four seasons. Across her four seasons, she accumulated 69 hits in 248 at-bats including 10 home runs. Taylor also ended her career with a .972 fielding percentage in the infield.

Some achievements off the field include being a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll recipient as well as graduating with a bachelor’s in psychology and a master’s in athletic leadership.

In addition to her duties as Director of Operations, Taylor will also assist in the on-field development of players as well.

“Bailey will also help develop our infielders,” said Breault. “Her experience as a standout player at both Troy and Clemson, combined with her successful coaching background at Queens University, makes her an invaluable addition to our staff. Bailey’s deep knowledge of the game, particularly her expertise in infield play, will be crucial in helping us continue to develop a well-rounded and competitive team.”

