Charlotte Continues To Shine For Innovation And Return On Investment In Research

UNC Charlotte remains a leader in turning research dollars into groundbreaking innovations, as highlighted by the recent AUTM Licensing Activity Survey. For the 10th consecutive year, the university ranks among the top five nationally in two key categories: patents filed and startup ventures launched, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in research commercialization.

The October survey, which measures the output of U.S. and international universities in terms of commercialization, shows UNC Charlotte’s exceptional performance. “The AUTM survey is used to measure commercialization output for U.S. and international universities, and it clearly shows that UNC Charlotte is punching well above its weight,” said John Daniels, vice chancellor for the Division of Research. “The data reveal how Charlotte is excelling in innovation, filing a larger number of patents and creating startup companies at a higher rate for each dollar spent on research. We are perfectly poised to work with our partners in the Charlotte region and beyond as we establish several bold new tech hub initiatives in AI, cybersecurity, grid technology, optics and metrology.”

When adjusted for research expenditures, UNC Charlotte stands out:

Third for startup companies created

Fifth for new patents filed

11th for new inventions received

The survey also underscores Charlotte’s remarkable growth, showing the university files patents at seven times the rate of peer institutions. Over the past decade, from 2013-2023, UNC Charlotte filed 688 patents—a testament to its commitment to innovation and practical impact.

Daniels highlights that expanding the research enterprise not only fuels innovation but also positions the region as a leader in attracting new industries and investments. “Expanding Charlotte’s research enterprise is enabling the region to build more innovative companies and better compete against other metropolitan areas to attract new industry, jobs, and business relocations,” he said.

With a research expenditure growth of 272% over the past decade, UNC Charlotte is on a clear trajectory to become one of the nation’s top public research institutions, cementing its place at the forefront of technological advancement and economic development.

