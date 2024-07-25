Charlotte Creates Paid Student Internships In The Cultural Community

The UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture has established paid student internships across the cultural community, at institutions such as the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Charlotte Symphony, The Mint Museum, Theatre Charlotte, Charlotte Ballet, and the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. These internships are open to CoA+A Majors only and provide excellent professional training. Each academic unit of the college also provides a variety of professional development opportunities and internships. Visit their internships page to learn more!

Charlotte Ballet

As the region’s professional dance company, Charlotte Ballet is known for its strong dancers and versatile repertoire, ranging from classical ballets to bold, contemporary works.

Blumenthal Performing Arts

Presenting the largest Broadway season in the Carolinas, hosting more than 18 weeks of Broadway shows annually, along with a large array of special attractions and festivals, from concerts to comedy to dance.

Charlotte Symphony

The Charlotte Symphony uplifts, entertains, and educates the diverse communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences.



Bechtler Museum of Art

The Bechtler Museum is dedicated to the celebration and analysis of the strongest aspects of mid-century modernism and is located in Uptown Charlotte.



CoA+A Graphic Design Intern

Located in the Storrs building, the College of Arts + Architecture communications office serves all five units: Architecture, Art & Art History, Dance, Music, and Theatre.



Theatre Charlotte

The Carolinas’ longest-running community theatre, Theatre Charlotte is dedicated to creating outstanding theatre opportunities that are accessible to the region.



Mint Museum of Art

The Mint Museum is a leading, innovative museum of international art and design committed to engaging and inspiring all members of our global community.



Charlotte Art League

Charlotte’s oldest nonprofit art gallery, CAL is located in NoDa and offers membership to emerging/professional artists, art educators, and art patrons.



McColl Center

This nationally acclaimed art center is located in a historic church in Uptown and houses nine studios and over 5,000 sq ft of gallery space.

ELIGIBILITY & HOW TO APPLY

These opportunities are open to CoA+A students only and some can be completed for course credit. Our visual arts community partners and paid internships are described above. We highly recommend that you begin at the University Career Center, where an expert in your field can help you prepare your résumé, cover letter, and portfolio (if required).

Search Hire-A-Niner for CoA+A Internships or by organization name.

for CoA+A Internships or by organization name. If there are no results found, then search again in a few weeks and watch for emails from the Career Center or faculty announcing that the internships have been posted.

If there is an active posting, then apply for it through Hire-A-Niner. In order to do so, your résumé must first go through an approval process, which typically takes 48 hours.

Your application will then be reviewed, which may take several weeks. If selected, you will be contacted for an interview and/or portfolio review. Hiring occurs after interviewing.

MORE >>>