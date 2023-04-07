Charlotte Dance Professor Receives James H. Woodward Faculty Research Award

Assistant Professor of Dance Kaustavi Sarkar has received the James H. Woodward Faculty Research Award. Established in 2021, this annual award is given to an untenured faculty member who has been reappointed to a tenure-track position. Sarkar is the second faculty member to receive the award.

“By recognizing a promising program of research, scholarship or creative practice, the award supports the career development of junior faculty in tenure-track positions by facilitating their development and growth as educators and scholars,” wrote Provost Alicia Bertone in the award letter.

Sarkar will receive a one-time award of $2,500 in discretionary funds that may be used to support research development. She plans to use the funds to augment a grant she received earlier this year from the National Endowment for the Arts for the project, “ShilpaNatyam: Creating a New Vocabulary in Indian Dance.”

