National Art Education Association Awards Charlotte Alumna

Allison Petrauskas ’16 is the 2023 recipient of the New Professional Art Educator Award from the National Art Education Association, the leading professional membership organization for visual arts educators.

Petrauskas is the art teacher at Harold E. Winkler Middle School in Concord, North Carolina, where she teaches students in sixth to eighth grades. She completed a Bachelor of Arts in Art History and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art with a concentration in painting in 2016. After graduating, she returned to Charlotte to earn a graduate certificate in art education, and she obtained a teaching license in 2018.

“I studied under professors who were teaching while being working artists,” she said. “Here I learned techniques, processes, when to let go of control, when to harness it, and that you can make a career as an artist.”

