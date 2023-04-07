Charlotte Mourns And Honors Generous Leon Levine

UNC Charlotte remembers Charlotte business leader and philanthropist Leon Levine, who died Wednesday, April 5, for his expansive commitment to the University and his investment in high-achieving students. Through extraordinary support from the Levine Family Foundation, he and his wife, Sandra, made possible a comprehensive Charlotte experience for hundreds of students – and for countless future Niners.

“Leon and Sandra Levine have been stalwart supporters of UNC Charlotte. Through their generosity, hundreds of Levine Scholars have had the opportunity to pursue excellence in the classroom, while giving back to the community around them,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “UNC Charlotte sends its deepest condolences to Sandra Levine and the entire Levine family as we mourn the passing of a man who helped transform education at our University and has improved the lives of countless Charlotteans.”

