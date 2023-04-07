Apply April 11 At Central Piedmont For 23XI Racing Scholarship

Stop by the Central Piedmont Community College Parr Center at Central Campus on Tuesday, April 11 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. to meet with representatives from 23XI Racing, as they have teamed up with Dr Pepper to offer $5,000 in tuition to 23 deserving students across the country.

Qualifications:

Students interested in applying for the tuition program must be between 18 and 24 years old.

Students with diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

MORE >>>