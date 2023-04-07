Queens University Charlotte Mourns Renowned Philanthropist

Queens University of Charlotte is mourning the loss of Edward J. Brown III, a renowned business executive and philanthropist with deep ties to the university.

Brown was the husband of Jan Hall Brown ’73, MBA ’84, a former Queens University trustee who served on the board from 2013 to 2021. The couple has generously invested in student and residential life at the University, paving the way for similar donations that have significantly enhanced the undergraduate student experience at Queens. In 2019, Mr. and Mrs. Brown were awarded the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, Queens’ highest community recognition, in honor of their excellence of character and humanitarian service.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of this incredibly generous man whose impact will forever be embedded in Queens’ history,” said Dan Lugo, Queens University president. “Our thoughts go out to Jan and the Brown family, and we want them to know their Queens family joins them in celebrating Ed’s many incredible accomplishments and supports them during this time of mourning.”

