“Impeccable People” Receive Charlotte’s Distinguished Leadership Award

The five inaugural recipients of UNC Charlotte’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences Distinguished Leadership Award are “impeccable people” who have never let the college or UNC Charlotte down, said emcee Ohavia Phillips ’15 at the recent awards reception, held at the Harris Alumni Center at Johnson Glen.

CLAS Interim Dean John Smail agreed.

“It takes leadership, and it takes people who are willing to commit time and energy,” said Smail. “It takes vision and belief to make this a top-tier institution. It’s with great pride and great humility and gratitude that I recognize our honorees.”

MORE >>>