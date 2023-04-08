Charlotte Only NC University Rated Strong For Training Teachers In Literacy Instruction
In North Carolina, UNC Charlotte stands alone in training teachers in literacy instruction.
Across the country, literacy rates for students in grades K-12 are lower than they should be. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only around one-third of fourth grade students are proficient in reading.
A recent independent report commissioned by the North Carolina Board of Governors recently rated UNC Charlotte’s Cato College of Education as “Strong” in training teachers in literacy instruction – the only public university in the state to earn the recognition.