Charlotte’s Master of Science Program Ranked #10 In The Nation

UNC Charlotte’s Master of Science in Mathematical Finance program is judged one of the best in the nation, soaring into the Top 10 in TFE Times’ Best Master’s of Financial Engineering programs rankings for 2023.

“We continue to demonstrate why we rank among the most highly regarded financial engineering programs,” said M.S. Math Finance Program Director Yufeng Han. “With our focus on innovative coursework, collaborative research and teaching, and responsiveness to students and employers, we have moved up 10 slots in the TFE Times assessment since 2016.”

