Charlotte Debuts National TV Commercial

UNC Charlotte’s new 30-second television commercial made its national debut during the 49ers’ football game against the Maryland Terrapins.

The commercial, “Charlotte: Great City, Great University,” introduces Charlotte and its global-impacting research to a national TV audience as a new member of the American Athletic Conference.

Produced and developed in-house by University Communications, the commercial highlights the University’s connection to the fast-growing Charlotte region and highlights its nationally ranked academics, game-changing research and phenomenal students.

