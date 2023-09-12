A Piece Of World Trade Tower One Provides Reflection Of 9/11 On Charlotte Campus

UNC Charlotte’s campus is home to a piece of 9/11 history, helping the community honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost 22 years ago at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and aboard United Airlines Flight 93.

A steel section from Tower One of the World Trade Center, located outside of Duke Centennial Hall, provides opportunities for reflection and remembrance in honor of 9/11. The column, dedicated on Sept. 11, 2006, was donated to The William States Lee College of Engineering and the Department of Civil Engineering by the D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company.

MORE >>>