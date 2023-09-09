Pfeiffer University Initiates A Four-Day Classes Week

Pfeiffer University has implemented a four-day instructional week in which undergraduate students now attend classes on Mondays through Thursdays only. Instead of Friday classes, the University now offers “Falcon Fridays,” an initiative that provides opportunities for beyond-the-classroom enrichment each week.

Although some of the offerings will fulfill Pfeiffer Life requirements, students are invited, not required, to attend and/or participate in events that will include workshops, socials, and panel discussions, said Jordan Bishop ’16, the Coordinator of Falcon Fridays.

