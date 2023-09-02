Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert Explores Vanitas

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music and the Department of Art & Art History collaborate to present a special multimedia Faculty & Friends Concert on the theme of Vanitas on September 19.

Guest pianist Cynthia Lawing of Davidson College joins UNC Charlotte music faculty Dylan Savage, piano, and David Russell, violin, in music that explores the vanitas theme, with commentary and visual projections by art faculty Bonnie Noble and Andrew Leventis.

MORE >>>