Dowd Foundation Officers Receive UNC Charlotte Distinguished Service Award

W. Frank Dowd IV and Roddey Dowd Jr. are the 2023 recipients of the UNC Charlotte Distinguished Service Award. Frank Dowd is president of the Dowd Foundation and chairman of the board of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry; Roddey Dowd serves as vice chairman of the company and director on the Dowd Foundation Board. They were honored Thursday, Aug. 31, during a special luncheon in the Popp Martin Student Union.

“The Dowd family has helped transform Charlotte into the vibrant place it is today,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Frank and Roddey Dowd have continued this tradition of outstanding leadership and exemplary service through their longtime investment in many Charlotte local nonprofits including UNC Charlotte. We are thrilled to recognize them with one of the University’s top awards.”

