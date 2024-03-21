Charlotte Faculty Professional Development Showcase April 10

The 2024 UNC Charlotte Faculty Professional Development Showcase will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 10 in Atkins Library, Halton Reading Room.

The showcase, hosted by the Office for Assessment and Accreditation, Center for Teaching and Learning, Atkins Library, Charlotte Core and Communication Across the Curriculum, highlights faculty who have made improvements in their teaching as a result of their participation in professional development activities on campus.

Those interested in attending the showcase, which includes a light lunch, are asked to register by Wednesday, April 3.

Showcase Presentations

CxC Communication – Enhanced Teaching Academy: Anyea King, lecturer and laboratory manager, Department of Applied Physiology, Health and Clinical Sciences

Retreat: A Course that Combines Experiential Learning with Critical Thinking and Communication: Alex Kaliyonades, associate professor and undergraduate program director, Department of Religious Studies

Teaching Spatial Literacy Across Disciples: Matthew Gin, assistant professor, David R. Ravin School of Architecture

Developing Intercultural Competency in a Local Theme Course: Stephanie Bradley, assistant teaching professor and director of the global village learning community, Department of Sociology

No Need to Fear Change: Integrating Charlotte Core Competencies into an Upper Division Major: Pilar Zuber, senior lecturer and director of the bachelor of science in public health, Department of Public Health Sciences

Launching an Extra Hour for Student Support Workshops in Algebra with GTAs: Cait Gilman, visiting lecturer; Meana Hastings, instructor; Ree Linker, coordinator of math placement; and Allison Elowson, lecturer, Department of Mathematics and Statistics

How Faculty Use the SoTL Grants Program to Improve Teaching and Learning: Kim Buch, faculty fellow and Jordan Register, faculty development, Center for Teaching and Learning; Jules Keith-Le, academic technology support analyst, Office of OneIT

Redesigning an Introduction to Meteorology course and its Lab: Terry Shirley, associate chair, meteorology undergraduate coordinator and senior lecturer, Department of Geography and Earth Sciences

Leveraging Learning Analytics in Statistics through Course Videos and Adaptive Learning: Ree Linker, coordinator of math placement; Yanjmaa Jutmaan, assistant teaching professor; Rabiatul A. Hountondji Wan Othman, lecturer; and Jennifer Reed, instructor, Department of Mathematics and Statistics

Gaining Consensus: The History Department and Generative AI Tools: Amanda Pipkin, professor and chair and Jason Newton, assistant teaching professor, Department of History

Revealing the Significance: Guiding Students to Discover the Value in Course Content to Increase Motivation and Success: Ellen Wisner, associate teaching professor, Department of Biological Sciences

Preparing Students for High-Stakes, Performance-Based Assessments: Erik Byker, professor, Department of Reading and Elementary Education

Equitable Assessment Practices for First-Year Assignments: Angela Mitchell, director of first-year writing and teaching professor, Department of Writing, Rhetoric and Digital Studies

Enhancing Critical Thinking in Projects: Cindy Fox, senior lecturer, Department of Marketing

Enhancing Systematic Review Quality through Librarian Partnerships: Shanti Kulkarni, associate dean for research and graduate studies, School of Social Work and Scott Kissau, associate dean of research and graduate education, Cato College of Education

