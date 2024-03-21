Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of “The 1619 Project,” is slated to make a notable appearance at Johnson C. Smith University on March 21, marking her debut at the esteemed institution. As part of the university’s Lyceum Engagement lecture series, Hannah-Jones will delve into the profound narratives and revelations of “The 1619 Project.” This groundbreaking initiative, launched by The New York Times Magazine in August 2019 to coincide with the 400th anniversary of the onset of American slavery, strives to reframe the narrative of U.S. history by emphasizing the pivotal role of slavery and the indelible contributions of Black Americans.

“The 1619 Project” emerged under the guidance of Hannah-Jones, alongside a team of distinguished writers from The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine, focusing a new lens on the subjects of slavery and the United States’ founding. Its debut in The New York Times Magazine in August 2019 marked the beginning of a multifaceted project that spans an educational curriculum developed with the Pulitzer Center, a broadsheet article, engaging live events, and a thought-provoking podcast series.

Characterized as a work of revisionist history, “The 1619 Project” takes a critical stance on traditionally celebrated figures and events in American history, shedding light on the complexities of the American Revolution, the Founding Fathers, and the Civil War period. Hannah-Jones’s introductory essay to the project earned her the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, a testament to her impactful work.

Despite its accolades, “The 1619 Project” has not been without controversy. It faced scrutiny from historians across the political spectrum, who have raised questions regarding its historical accuracy. Notably, in December 2019, a group of esteemed historians acknowledged the project’s significant contribution to highlighting the central role of slavery and racism in American history but voiced concerns over certain interpretations within the project. The New York Times Magazine editor Jake Silverstein defended the project, emphasizing its importance and declining to make requested factual corrections.

Amid ongoing debates, The New York Times made a “clarification” in March 2020, adjusting a controversial passage about slavery’s role in the American Revolution. Further controversy arose in September 2020 over changes to the project’s website text, leading to discussions about the project’s stance. Through all the discourse, “The 1619 Project” has continued to evolve, expanding into a dedicated podcast series, a comprehensive book anthology, a children’s book, and a Hulu documentary series, further cementing its role in shaping the conversation around America’s history and legacy.