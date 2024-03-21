Charlotte Voice Students Earn Distinguished Awards At NATS

Charlotte Voice students Christian Souza and DeLenn Rumbolo recently brought home prizes from the Mid-Atlantic NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) Student Auditions, held at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Souza, a student of Brian Arreola, was awarded First Place in the Advanced Post-Baccalaureate Classical Tenor, Baritone, Bass division, and Rumbolo, a student of Christina Pier, was awarded Third Place in the Advanced Post-Baccalaureate Classical Treble division. Students Taylor McNamara, Roberto Gutierrez, Ashlee Krok, Jylian Taylor, Abigail Roscoe, and Shannon Dailey also competed.

In February, Souza and Rumbolo were among the winners at the North Carolina state auditions of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, hosted by the Department of Music on the UNC Charlotte campus. Thirteen UNC Charlotte students participated in the Classical Art Songs & Arias category, and seven placed in their respective voice ranges:

Shannon Dailey- 1st Place in Female College Level Treble Voice, Judges Award following Honors Recital performance

Christian Souza- 1st Place in Male College Level Tenor, Baritone & Bass Voice, Male College Judges Award following Honors Recital performance

DeLenn Rumbolo- 1st Place tie in Female College Level Treble Voice

Mckeila Ortiz- 2nd Place in Female College Level Treble Voice

Roberto Guttierrez- 3rd Place in Male College Level Tenor, Baritone & Bass Voice

Jack Richardson- 3rd Place in Male College Level Tenor, Baritone & Bass Voice

Haley Wright- 3rd Place in Female College Level Treble Voice

Souza and Rumbolo have qualified to advance to the National Student Auditions round.

Founded in 1944, NATS is the largest professional association of teachers of singing in the world, with more than 7,000 members in the United States, Canada, and more than 35 other countries.

MORE >>>