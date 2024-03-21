Central Piedmont Ruth G. Shaw Program Develops Leaders In Its Students

Central Piedmont Community College is proud to present the Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program, a distinctive initiative designed to cultivate leadership skills, foster intellectual curiosity, and promote critical thinking among its students. This program is named in honor of Dr. Ruth Shaw, the college’s second president, whose generosity and vision have made this opportunity possible.

Apply by April 14.

Program Objectives:

The Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program aims to:

Connect students with one another and a network of community mentors.

Inspire students to take on leadership roles and celebrate their achievements.

Nurture student leaders by encouraging critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and problem-solving.

Foster awareness of the significant roles and contributions of women in society.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants for the Ruth G. Shaw Scholars Program must:

Have a minimum 2.5 GPA.

Have completed two semesters of coursework at Central Piedmont before the Fall ’24 semester.

Be enrolled in for-college-credit classes for the entire academic year (Fall ’24/Spring ’25).

Identify as female or have demonstrated support for females in higher education, regardless of the applicant’s sex.

Be available to attend all program gatherings.

Program Structure:

The program is exclusive to 12 students.

Participants will engage in two monthly sessions on Fridays: one with mentors and a separate scholars-only session.

In April, scholars will present their capstone projects, summarizing their experiences within the program.

Participants should be prepared to schedule their classes to accommodate Friday program meetings.

Application Process:

Apply by April 14 for the Ruth G. Shaw Scholars Program:

Sign in and submit the 2024/2025 general scholarship application at Central Piedmont Scholarships. Complete the Ruth G. Shaw Scholarship application at Ruth G Shaw Scholarship Application.

Additional Information:

Applicants may be invited to interview with the scholarship selection committee as part of the application process.

The Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program is more than a scholarship; it’s an opportunity for aspiring female leaders at Central Piedmont to grow, connect, and prepare for their future societal roles. We encourage eligible students to apply and take the first step toward becoming part of this transformative experience.

