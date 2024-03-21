Central Piedmont Student Engagement Presents Spring Fest 2024
The Student Engagement team at Central Piedmont Community College is excited to invite students to celebratory events across our campuses during Spring Fest 2024. Join us for various activities, including games, fun, food, and giveaways. This is a fantastic opportunity to relax, connect with fellow students, and enjoy the campus community.
Event Schedule:
- Levine Campus
- Date: Mon., April 15
- Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Harris/City View Campus
- Date: Wed., April 17
- Time: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
- Merancas Campus
- Date: Mon., April 22
- Time: 12 – 2 p.m.
- Harper Campus
- Date: Wed., April 24
- Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Cato Campus
- Date: Wed., May 1
- Time: 12 – 2 p.m.
- Central Campus
- Date: Thurs., May 2
- Time: 12 – 2 p.m.