Central Piedmont Student Engagement Presents Spring Fest 2024

The Student Engagement team at Central Piedmont Community College is excited to invite students to celebratory events across our campuses during Spring Fest 2024. Join us for various activities, including games, fun, food, and giveaways. This is a fantastic opportunity to relax, connect with fellow students, and enjoy the campus community.

Event Schedule:

Levine Campus Date: Mon., April 15 Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Harris/City View Campus Date: Wed., April 17 Time: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Merancas Campus Date: Mon., April 22 Time: 12 – 2 p.m.

Harper Campus Date: Wed., April 24 Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Cato Campus Date: Wed., May 1 Time: 12 – 2 p.m.

Central Campus Date: Thurs., May 2 Time: 12 – 2 p.m.



