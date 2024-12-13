Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network Recognize Exceptional Alumni
The UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network has announced the recipients of the 2024 10 Under Ten Awards. The following alumni will be recognized for advancing their fields and communities at the seventh annual awards ceremony in February 2025.
Sunny Ballary ’19 M.S.
Engineer/scientist, Electric Power Research Institute
Williams States Lee College of Engineering
Calvin Cupini ’19
Investment director, Activate
College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
Jake Johnson ’16
Representative, North Carolina General Assembly
College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
Celia Karp ’14
Assistant professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
College of Health and Human Services, College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences
Shelby Lattimore ’20
Teacher, Renaissance West STEAM Academy, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Cato College of Education
William Linville ’09, ’21 M.A.
Program manager, Charlotte Urban Design Center, City of Charlotte
College of Arts + Architecture
Katasha Lloyd ’14
Senior AVP, senior recruiter, Wells Fargo
Belk College of Business
Allison Petrauskas ’16
Art teacher, Harold E. Winkler Middle School, Cabarrus County
College of Arts + Architecture
Varun Varma Sangaraju ’15 M.S.
Senior QA engineer lead, Cognizant
College of Computing and Informatics
Aregash Theodros ’19 M.S.
Physician assistant, Go Health Urgent Care, Atrium Health
College of Health and Human Services
The 10 Under Ten Awards recognize alumni who have graduated within the past 10 years and who are succeeding in their professional lives and are actively involved in community volunteerism and philanthropy.