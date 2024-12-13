Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network Recognize Exceptional Alumni

The UNC Charlotte GOLD Alumni Network has announced the recipients of the 2024 10 Under Ten Awards. The following alumni will be recognized for advancing their fields and communities at the seventh annual awards ceremony in February 2025.

Sunny Ballary ’19 M.S.

Engineer/scientist, Electric Power Research Institute

Williams States Lee College of Engineering

Calvin Cupini ’19

Investment director, Activate

College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

Jake Johnson ’16

Representative, North Carolina General Assembly

College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

Celia Karp ’14

Assistant professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

College of Health and Human Services, College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences

Shelby Lattimore ’20

Teacher, Renaissance West STEAM Academy, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Cato College of Education

William Linville ’09, ’21 M.A.

Program manager, Charlotte Urban Design Center, City of Charlotte

College of Arts + Architecture

Katasha Lloyd ’14

Senior AVP, senior recruiter, Wells Fargo

Belk College of Business

Allison Petrauskas ’16

Art teacher, Harold E. Winkler Middle School, Cabarrus County

College of Arts + Architecture

Varun Varma Sangaraju ’15 M.S.

Senior QA engineer lead, Cognizant

College of Computing and Informatics

Aregash Theodros ’19 M.S.

Physician assistant, Go Health Urgent Care, Atrium Health

College of Health and Human Services

The 10 Under Ten Awards recognize alumni who have graduated within the past 10 years and who are succeeding in their professional lives and are actively involved in community volunteerism and philanthropy.

