Charlotte Golf Alum Named To The Walker Cup

For just the fourth time in program history, the Charlotte men’s golf team will have representation in the prestigious Walker Cup as John Gough was named one of 10 members of the Great Britain and Ireland squad. Next month’s match will be played on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland on September 2nd and 3rd. Gough is currently the highest-ranked player on the GB&I team heading to St. Andrews.



“I’m very excited for John being named to this year’s Walker Cup for the GB&I team,” began his former Head Coach Ryan Cabbage. “I’m so proud of him and all that he has accomplished throughout his career. He is so deserving of this honor and I am sure he will have a great week at St. Andrews as he wraps up his amateur career before turning pro after the Walker Cup.”

