As Charlotte Enters The American Athletic Conference, Volleyball Brings In A Director To Help Grow The Program

Charlotte volleyball head coach Karen Weatherington has announced the addition of Stacey Webster to her staff as the new Director of Volleyball Operations announced on Tuesday afternoon

“We are excited to add Stacey Webster to our team in the new role of Director of Volleyball Operations,” began Weatherington. “She is enthusiastic, highly organized and has had a great history in volleyball being an impactful coach in Charlotte, Indianapolis Juniors and in the beach realm. Stacey has a background in education, coaching and the corporate arena as she fills an impactful role for our program in a new position. I know she will help grow our program and keep pace with our counterparts as we venture into the American Athletic Conference. I am grateful for the supporters and stakeholders that made this possible. She’s a great addition and has brought a wealth of knowledge and ideas to this team.”

