Charlotte Women’s Basketball Hires Immediate Impact Recruiting Director

Leah Metcalf, a four-year standout at North Carolina and professional player overseas for 13 years, joins the Charlotte women’s basketball staff as Director of Scouting and Recruiting announced by Head Coach Cara Consuegra on Tuesday afternoon.



“We are thrilled to add another important position to our coaching staff and I couldn’t be more excited about Leah filling the role,” began Consuegra. “I expect her to make an immediate impact on our program as she brings 13 years of experience playing basketball at the highest level. Her knowledge of the game and ability to teach and train is a big reason why I wanted her to join us. In addition, Leah is a person of high values and I know she will pour into our players as we strive to develop leaders on and off the court. Lastly, Leah is a beloved member of our Charlotte community and we are excited to keep her home!”

