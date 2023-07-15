Charlotte Golf Signs All-Conference Transfer Ollie Smith

Charlotte 49ers Men’s Golf Head Coach Ryan Cabbage has announced the signing of Queens University transfer Ollie Smith, a native of Brighton, England.



“We are certainly excited to add a player of Ollie’s ability into our program,” Cabbage said. “He is a tremendous young man and will give us more college experience in our lineup each week. Certainly a great addition to our team this season.”



The first player in Royals history to earn All-Atlantic Sun honors, Smith posted a 71.44 stroke average in nine events this past year.



He was named all-conference in 2020, 2022 and 2023. He has one collegiate tournament victory to his credit and nine top 10 finishes. At Queens, he posted nine rounds of 67 or better, including a low of 65.

