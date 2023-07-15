Odissi Conference Returns To UNC Charlotte

Dr. Kaustavi Sarkar, associate professor of dance and director of the Arts + Architecture Honors Program, will again host an annual conference on Odissi, an eastern Indian traditional dance form. “Sadhana: Art and Philosophy of Curvilinearity,” which was organized by the UNC Charlotte Department of Dance and University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) World Arts and Cultures, with Atkins Library and Charlotte Cirque and Dance Center, will take place online and at the Charlotte Cirque and Dance Center in early August.

“Sadhana: Art and Philosophy of Curvilinearity” will begin with the online Odissi Research Seminars, August 1-4, and a corresponding choreographic residency, August 1-6, at the Charlotte Cirque and Dance Center. A public performance will take place on August 5.

