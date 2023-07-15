Charlotte Architecture Professor Builds and Makes An Impact On Communities

UNC Charlotte architecture associate professor, Marc Manack, had just completed his first academic year at UNC Charlotte, but he was already thrusting students into real-world settings to design and build structures that bring them into contact with tools, materials, physical space, and the expectations of external clients. In the ensuing six years, through seminars like “Good Fast Cheap” and summer graduate studios, his students have provided improvements to an old brick commercial building in Salisbury, built a covered pavilion on Charlotte’s west side, installed a play structure for a neighborhood park in northwest Charlotte, and constructed a “beacon” for the new Trailhead Arts District in east Charlotte.

MORE >>>