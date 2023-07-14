JCSU Student Wins Raffle To Commentate A Live NBA 2K Game

Johnson C. Smith University student Willie Johnson ’25 won a raffle at a Hornets game that gave him the opportunity to play NBA 2K with Dennis Smith Jr. and JT Thor.

The Interdisciplinary Studies student had no idea that this lucky draw would lead him to the opportunity to commentate a live NBA 2K game between Hornets Venom and Celtics Crossover Gaming at the Spectrum Center.

“There were a lot of people and managers at the event. I sat down and began to experience the game when, all of a sudden, a person walked up to me and introduced herself as Mylia Garner, but didn’t say what she did for a living,” said Johnson. “It turns out she is the business operator for Hornets Venom and she contacted me to ask me to commentate for the game I was planning to attend on June 26. It was a humbling experience that day because it showed me how sometimes blessings can come back around full circle from things or people you may not have known really well in the past. I’m unbelievably grateful for her that she was able to do that for me.”

