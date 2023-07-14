Queens University Of Charlotte’s MSTOD Offers Summer Mini-Conference July 25

Queens’ Master of Science in Talent & Organization Development Program (MSTOD) offers a professional development opportunity on July 25th with a new theme. The three one-hour sessions are experiential, facilitated by MSTOD faculty or alumni, and support participants’ understanding of the influence and impact that we have on others. Participants can obtain continuing education credits and build their professional network.

Tuesday, July 25 at 2:00pm to 5:30pm

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, Lobby

2319 Wellesley Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

MORE >>>