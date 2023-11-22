Charlotte International Education Week Performance Contributes To A More Empathetic And Peaceful World

A recent impromptu musical gathering at the Energy Production & Infrastructure Center (EPIC) not only showcased the power of collective singing but also highlighted the social impact of harmonizing together. As part of UNC Charlotte’s celebration of International Education Week, three distinct groups of students came together to demonstrate how the creation of music fosters teamwork and broadens perspectives on diverse cultures and places.

On November 14, a unique ensemble comprising civil engineering students, participants from the humanities class “Prominent Chinese Americans,” and the UNC Charlotte Women’s Chorus (known as “The Charlotteans”) curated a program featuring eight songs from various lands and languages. Professor Dr. Shen-En Chen, from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, played host to the event, marking the culmination of a relationship that took root a year and a half ago.

The collaborative initiative between Professor Chen and Ginger Wyrick, the director of The Charlotteans, emerged from their meeting during the inaugural cohort of the Global Learning and Internationalization Institute in May 2022. This encounter sparked a dialogue exploring the intersection of music and engineering. Wyrick subsequently collaborated with Professor Chen’s sophomore engineering students in Spring 2023, integrating a music project to enhance their preparedness for project design work. The success of this endeavor prompted a repeat performance this semester, with Adjunct Professor Yongling Gorke joining in. Wyrick brought the same program to Gorke’s Prominent Chinese Americans class.

The concert unfolded with performances by Professor Chen’s students singing a German and a Japanese song in their original languages. Professor Gorke’s students followed with three Chinese songs representing different provinces. The Charlotteans contributed three pieces, each representing Japanese, Jewish, and Irish cultures. The grand finale brought all three groups together for a harmonious rendition of the Dutch song “Sarasponda.”

Professor Chen emphasized the significance of collaboration in engineering, noting that it not only contributes to project success but also offers opportunities to build relationships and gain insights into diverse people and cultures. Wyrick elaborated on the collaborative process within the ensemble, likening it to a cohesive team working towards a shared project goal. Each individual, regardless of familiarity or skill level, plays a crucial role, contributing to a performance that transcends the sum of its parts.

Wyrick underscored the power of music to introduce individuals to new countries and cultures. By singing music from diverse backgrounds, participants have the chance to step into different cultural realms, appreciating the unique sounds, rhythms, and texts associated with those parts of the world. This, Wyrick believes, fosters connections and understanding that can contribute to a more empathetic and peaceful world.

