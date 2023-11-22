Charlotte Students Advance At The NATS Competition

The College of Arts + Architecture proudly showcased the talent of nine students at the recent Musical Theatre Student Auditions organized by the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS). Held on November 10 and 11 at Meredith College in Raleigh, this event attracted participants from across the state, with a total of 330 students competing for recognition. As a testament to their exceptional abilities, our students not only held their own but secured high-ranking scores, earning them the privilege of advancing to the MidAtlantic regional level of the NATS competition.

Among the standout performers were Reem Nour, a 2nd-year Treble Voice Music major with a Musical Theatre Certificate, claiming 1st Place. Additionally, Julio Hernandez, a 1st-year Tenor/Baritone/Bass Voice Theatre major pursuing a Musical Theatre Certificate, secured 2nd Place. Aryana Figueroa, a 2nd-year Treble Voice double majoring in Music and Communications with a Musical Theatre Certificate, clinched the 3rd Place spot.

In a commendable display of talent, Braden Kneeshaw, Keilah Jones, Izzy Oyler, Abigail Roscoe, Jylian Taylor, and Abigail Williams also earned their tickets to the MidAtlantic competition. This accomplishment is no small feat, considering the fierce competition and the stringent standards set by NATS.

Looking ahead, the College of Arts + Architecture is honored to host the NATS Student Auditions for the North Carolina Chapter Spring Conference: Classical Categories in February 2024. This event not only underscores our commitment to fostering artistic excellence but also reinforces our standing as a hub for nurturing and showcasing emerging talent in the realm of musical theatre.

