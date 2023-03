The Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Will Campbell, and the Jazz Combo, under the direction of Troy Conn. The evening’s program includes music by Thelonius Monk, Pat Metheny, Freddie Hubbard, Herbie Hancock, Dizzy Gillespie, and more.

March 23, 2023 – 7:30 PM at Anne R. Belk Theater

