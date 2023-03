The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens annual Spring Plant Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, in Parking Lot 5 off Martin Village Road.

Stewards of the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, as well as members of the campus community, are invited to a “pre-sale” from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 6, to receive a 10% discount.

