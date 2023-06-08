Charlotte Launches Mentee Training For Doctoral Students

The Center for Graduate Life and Learning is launching mentee training for doctoral students based on the curriculum developed by the Center for the Improvement of the Mentored Experience in Research (CIMER) Institute. In this first session, students will learn strategies for communicating clearly with their research advisors about goals and expectations.

Facilitated by Dr. Jill Huerta and Sandra Krause, Assistant Dean for Graduate Academic Services. Lunch will be served, and space is limited. Register now.

