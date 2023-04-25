Charlotte Music With Central Piedmont And Queens University In Concert April 25

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents the Orchestra in concert, under the direction of Dr. Alan Yamamoto. The program features Dr. Jeremy Marks, trombone professor, who will join the orchestra for Tomasi’s Concerto for Trombone, and students from Central Piedmont Community College, Queens University of Charlotte, and Myers Park High School, who together with UNC Charlotte students form Orchestra Mosaic.

April 25, 2023 – 7:30 PM in the Anne R. Belk Theater.

